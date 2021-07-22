UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Ready To Boost Transit Via Ukraine With New Purchases From Europe - CEO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Gazprom Ready to Boost Transit Via Ukraine With New Purchases From Europe - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) In the event of new purchases of gas with transit via Ukraine, Gazprom is even ready to increase its transit obligations above the current ones, and considers Germany's participation in this work fully justified, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

"The issues of new volumes of gas purchases from Russia for transit through the territory of Ukraine should be resolved on market conditions and at market prices. For the volume of new purchases of Russian gas along the Ukrainian route higher than the current transit obligations, Gazprom is even ready to increase the volume of transit via Ukraine," Miller said.

"We consider the participation of German partners in such work fully justified, taking into account the already outlined plans for decarbonization of the EU economy," he added.

Earlier, the United States and Germany issued a joint statement outlining measures to support Ukraine, European energy security and common goals to protect the climate. It formulates a number of conditions for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 project. The United States and Germany stated that it was in the interests of Ukraine and Europe to continue the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after 2024, and Berlin undertakes to use all available means of influence to help prolong the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit.

