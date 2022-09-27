UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Rejects Naftogaz's Demands In Arbitration Over Payment For Gas Transit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had rejected Naftogaz's claims in arbitration on the transit of Russian gas to Europe: services not rendered should not be paid

"Gazprom categorically rejects all the demands of Naftogaz of Ukraine on the initiated proceedings regarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe services not provided by the Ukrainian side should not and will not be paid," Gazprom said on Telegram.

Gazprom recalls that Naftogaz, without proper grounds, refused to fulfill its transit obligations through the Sokhranivka border point, and the very fact of failure to provide services was recognized by the Ukrainian company.

"Naftogaz of Ukraine is well aware that, under the agreement dated December 30, 2019, failure to fulfill obligations on its part means no payment even if Naftogaz of Ukraine claims a force majeure event on the territory of Ukraine," Gazprom added.

The position of Naftogaz, which is trying to unreasonably seek consideration of a dispute over payment for the transit of Russian gas to the EU, is unfriendly, its preservation may become the basis for sanctions by the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian company, which will mean a ban on fulfilling obligations under transactions with it, including payments, the Russian company said.

