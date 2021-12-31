Gazprom Respects All Contacts With European Countries - Budapest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia's Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations with all European countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"The Russian Federation and Gazprom have always been very reliable partners for Hungary ... All the contracts have been respected ... And, as far as I understand, no one in Europe complains about violating contracts by Gazprom," Szijjarto told RT.