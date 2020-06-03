Gazprom, RusGazDobycha Plan Commercial Oil Production at Semakovskoye Field in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Gazprom and RusGazDobycha made the final investment decision on the project to develop Semakovskoye field in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area with reserves of more than 320 billion cubic meters of gas, they plan to begin commercial production there in 2022, Gazprom said in a statement.

"Gazprom PJSC and RusGazDobycha JSC made a final investment decision to implement a project to develop the Semakovskoye gas field located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area (YaNAO)," the company said.

RusGasAlliance (owned by Gazprom and Rusgazdobycha on a parity basis) has already begun production drilling as part of the first stage of the field's development. The construction of the first six production wells is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 at the latest.

The active phase of construction and installation works, in accordance with the project's schedule, will begin in the second half of 2020, while the start of commercial production at Semakovskoye is scheduled for 2022, Gazprom said.