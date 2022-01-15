UrduPoint.com

Gazprom, Russia Not To Blame For Energy Crisis In Europe - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak believes that Gazprom and Russia were not to blame for the European energy crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak believes that Gazprom and Russia were not to blame for the European energy crisis.

"Of course, neither Gazprom nor Russia is to blame here.

The long winter, firstly, depleted underground gas storages. Secondly, due to the fact that the economy began to recover, liquefied natural gas, primarily , from the United States, from other countries the same Qatar that supplies it went to Asia," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, commenting on the causes of the crisis.

