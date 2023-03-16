UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says 2022 Net Profit Amounted To 747.2Bln Rubles Against 2.6Trln Rubles In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Gazprom's net profit in 2022 according to the Russian Accounting Standards amounted to 747.246 billion rubles ($9.8 billion), having decreased by 72.2% compared to the previous year, according to the company's report.

The company's revenue in 2022 increased by 24.9% to 7.979 trillion rubles. The cost of sales amounted to 4,769 trillion rubles, having increased by 73.5%.

