Gazprom Says 83% Of Nord Stream 2 Project Completed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Gazprom Says 83% of Nord Stream 2 Project Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Eighty-three percent of the project to bring Russian natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed, the energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday.

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues.

At present, 2,042 kilometers [1,269 miles] of pipes � 83 percent of Nord Stream 2's total length � has been laid in the Baltic Sea," the statement read.

The pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year. It will carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Germany and further on to Central Europe. Of the five countries it will traverse, Denmark is the only one withholding its permit, but Gazprom hopes that it will eventually be greenlit.

