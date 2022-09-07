UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says CEO Discussed Soyuz Vostok Gas Pipeline With Mongolian Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller has met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and discussed the construction of the Soyuz Vostok pipeline set to deliver gas to China via Mongolia, the Russian company said on Wednesday.

"Alexey Miller and ...

Oyun-Erdene highly appreciated the pace of implementation of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline construction project," the company said in a statement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The EEF takes place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

