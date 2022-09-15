UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Continues Implementation Of All Investment Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Gazprom Says Continues Implementation of All Investment Projects

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom continues the implementation of all of its investment projects, Management Committee Deputy Chairman Oleg Aksyutin said on Thursday.

"Gazprom continues to implement all of its key investment projects.

At the same time, in the current situation, it is of particular importance to stimulate the growth of gas consumption in the domestic market," Aksyutin said at the 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Same Gas Market All

Recent Stories

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

9 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

1 hour ago
 International Day of Democracy is being observed a ..

International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

3 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.