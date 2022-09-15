Gazprom Says Continues Implementation of All Investment Projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom continues the implementation of all of its investment projects, Management Committee Deputy Chairman Oleg Aksyutin said on Thursday.

"Gazprom continues to implement all of its key investment projects.

At the same time, in the current situation, it is of particular importance to stimulate the growth of gas consumption in the domestic market," Aksyutin said at the 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.