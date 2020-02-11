Gazprom Says Expects to Boost Gas Output by 20% by 2030

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian energy giant Gazprom expects to boost gas production by more than 20 percent to the level of 2019 by 2030, and to increase the volume of exports to non-CIS countries by a third over the same period, Kirill Polous, head of the Gazprom's strategic development directorate, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom expects to boost gas production by more than 20 percent to the level of 2019 by 2030, and to increase the volume of exports to non-CIS countries by a third over the same period, Kirill Polous, head of the Gazprom's strategic development directorate, said Tuesday.

"By 2030, we expect gas production to increase by more than 20 percent compared to 2019, and export volumes to non-CIS countries to increase by a third," Polous said during a speech at the company's investor day.

Gazprom's gas production in 2019 increased by 0.5 percent compared to 2018, and amounted to 500.3 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the company reduced gas exports to non-CIS countries in 2019 by 1.3 percent to 199.2 billion cubic meters.