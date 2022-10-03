Gazprom Says Exports to Non-CIS Countries Dropped by 40.4% to 86.9Bln Cubic Meters of Gas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 40.4% year-on-year to 86.9 billion cubic meters of gas over nine months, the company said on Monday.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 86.9 billion cubic meters, 40.4% (58.9 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company said in a statement.