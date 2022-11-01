Gazprom Says Exports to Non-CIS Down 42.6% to 91.2Bln Cubic Meters of Gaz in 10 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 42.6% year-on-year to 91.2 billion cubic meters of gas over 10 months, the company said on Tuesday.

