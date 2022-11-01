Gazprom Says Exports to Non-CIS Down 42.6% to 91.2Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in 10 Months

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 42.6% year-on-year to 91.2 billion cubic meters of gas over 10 months, the company said on Tuesday.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 91.2 billion cubic meters ” 42.6% (by 67.

6 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, Gazprom's exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continue to grow under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation, with deliveries regularly exceeding daily contract volumes.