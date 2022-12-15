Gazprom Says Exports to Non-CIS States Down by 45.1% Over 11.5 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that its exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 45.1% year-on-year to 97.8 billion cubic meters of gas over 11.5 months.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 97.8 billion cubic meters ” 45.1% (by 80.2 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company wrote on Telegram.