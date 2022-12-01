Gazprom Says Exports to Non-CIS States Fell by 44.5% to 95.2Bln Cubic Meters in 11 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 44.5% year-on-year to 95.2 billion cubic meters of gas over 11 months, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 95.2 billion cubic meters ” 44.5% (by 76.3 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company wrote on Telegram.