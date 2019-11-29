UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Says Hearings Of Appeal Against Asset Freeze In Luxembourg Planned For Jan 2020

Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Russia's Gazprom has appealed the decision of a Luxembourg court, which has dismissed the motion challenging Gazprom's asset freeze in the country, and relevant hearings will be held in January 2020, according to a fresh report by the Russian energy giant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia's Gazprom has appealed the decision of a Luxembourg court, which has dismissed the motion challenging Gazprom's asset freeze in the country, and relevant hearings will be held in January 2020, according to a fresh report by the Russian energy giant.

Ukraine's Naftogaz said in July that the court in Luxembourg had dismissed Gazprom's motion, confirming asset freeze in the country as part of compulsory enforcement of Stockholm arbitration's ruling. Gazprom confirmed the information in its quarterly report.

"Although this decision has not been handed to Gazprom, it has been appealed. Hearings of Gazprom's appeal are scheduled for January 2020," Gazprom said.

