Gazprom Says If Germany Decides to Launch Nord Stream 2, Only 1 Line Can Be Commissioned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) If Germany decides to put the Nord Stream 2 gas project into operation, only one line of gas pipeline with 100% load can be launched, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

"If the German side decides to commission the Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline, only one line of the gas pipeline with 100% load can be put into operation," the company wrote on Telegram.

The start of the second offshore line's commissioning may not be earlier than 2028, the company added.