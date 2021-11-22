UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says May Cut Off Gas To Moldova In 48 Hours If Debts Not Paid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:42 PM

Russian energy giant Gazprom told Moldova Monday that it will cut off gas to the tiny country if it does not pay for deliveries under a contract reached last month, its spokesman Sergei Kupryanov told Russian broadcaster NTV

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom told Moldova Monday that it will cut off gas to the tiny country if it does not pay for deliveries under a contract reached last month, its spokesman Sergei Kupryanov told Russian broadcaster NTV.

"The deadline for current payments is November 22... today Gazprom notified the Moldovan side that in 48 hours gas supplies to Moldova will be stopped in accordance with the contract," Kupryanov said.

