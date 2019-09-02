UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Says Over 76% Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:54 PM

More than three-quarters of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian natural gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) More than three-quarters of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian natural gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday.

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues.

To this date, 1,882 kilometers [1,169 miles] of pipes � over 76% of Nord Stream 2's total length � has been laid across the Baltic Sea," it said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2 AG is running the project, expected to be complete by the end of this year. It is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline will carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Germany and further on to Central Europe.

