Gazprom Says Over 76% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) More than three-quarters of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian natural gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday.

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues.

To this date, 1,882 kilometers [1,169 miles] of pipes � over 76% of Nord Stream 2's total length � has been laid across the Baltic Sea," it said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2 AG is running the project, expected to be complete by the end of this year. It is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline will carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Germany and further on to Central Europe.