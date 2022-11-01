Gazprom Says Production Decreased by 18.6% to 344Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in 10 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Gazprom's production has decreased by 18.6% to 344 billion cubic meters of gas over 10 months, the company said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 344 billion cubic meters of gas in January-October 2022. This is 18.6% (78.8 billion cubic meters) less than last year," the company wrote on Telegram.