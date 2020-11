MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Gazprom received a record inflow of gas on the Russian Arctic shelf at the Leningradskoye field, more than 1 million cubic meters per day, the company said on Tuesday.

"The next tests of an exploratory well were carried out at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center in the upper horizons.

Earlier, with the help of this well, a new deposit was discovered in the lower horizons. During the research, an industrial gas flow with a flow rate of more than 1 million cubic meters per day was obtained," the statement says.

This is a record figure for fields on the Russian Arctic shelf and it indicates a much higher than expected productivity of the Leningradskoye field, Gazprom added.