UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Says Received Record Gas Inflow On Russia's Arctic Shelf, Over 1Mcm Per Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Gazprom Says Received Record Gas Inflow on Russia's Arctic Shelf, Over 1Mcm Per Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Gazprom received a record inflow of gas on the Russian Arctic shelf at the Leningradskoye field, more than 1 million cubic meters per day, the company said on Tuesday.

"The next tests of an exploratory well were carried out at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center ” in the upper horizons.

Earlier, with the help of this well, a new deposit was discovered in the lower horizons. During the research, an industrial gas flow with a flow rate of more than 1 million cubic meters per day was obtained," the statement says.

This is a record figure for fields on the Russian Arctic shelf and it indicates a much higher than expected productivity of the Leningradskoye field, Gazprom added.

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas Million

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

40 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

1 hour ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAEâ€™s leadership ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.