MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Gazprom received a record inflow of gas on the Russian Arctic shelf at the Leningradskoye field, more than 1 million cubic meters per day, the company said on Tuesday.

"The next tests of an exploratory well were carried out at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center ” in the upper horizons.

Earlier, with the help of this well, a new deposit was discovered in the lower horizons. During the research, an industrial gas flow with a flow rate of more than 1 million cubic meters per day was obtained," the statement says.

This is a record figure for fields on the Russian Arctic shelf and it indicates a much higher than expected productivity of the Leningradskoye field, Gazprom added.