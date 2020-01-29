UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Says Signed Memorandum On Strategic Cooperation With Bangladesh's Petrobangla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Gazprom Says Signed Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation With Bangladesh's Petrobangla

Gazprom and Bangladesh's Petrobangla signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for 5 years, the Russian energy giant said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Gazprom and Bangladesh's Petrobangla signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for 5 years, the Russian energy giant said Wednesday.

"During the visit, [Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee] Vitaly Markelov and Petrobangla Chairman Abdul Fattah signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for a period of 5 years," it said.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Russia Visit

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

18 minutes ago

Ayesha on journey to attain success in Cricket

8 minutes ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

30 minutes ago

Two Japanese Nationals Evacuated From Wuhan Displa ..

8 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for promotion of Urdu ..

8 minutes ago

Kiev's Envoy Skips Humanitarian Meeting on East Uk ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.