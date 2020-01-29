(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gazprom and Bangladesh's Petrobangla signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for 5 years, the Russian energy giant said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Gazprom and Bangladesh's Petrobangla signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for 5 years, the Russian energy giant said Wednesday.

"During the visit, [Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee] Vitaly Markelov and Petrobangla Chairman Abdul Fattah signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for a period of 5 years," it said.