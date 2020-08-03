(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom will appeal in court the decision of Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK, which previously fined the company in the amount of 213 million zlotys ($56.7 million) due to non-cooperation in the Nord Stream 2 case, the company said on Monday.

"After the completion of the study of the official decision of UOKiK, PJSC Gazprom will take measures to protect its interests, including appealing the decision in court, where UOKiK will need to prove the viability of its position. In case of a court appeal, the fine will not be subject to collection until the relevant court decisions," the company said.