Gazprom Says Will Bring Russia's UGS Facilities To New Record Levels By Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom will bring its underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Russia to new record levels by the next heating season, with the operational gas reserves reaching 72.842 billion cubic meters, the company said on Thursday.

"Gazprom will bring the capacity of Russian gas storage facilities to new record levels by the next winter. The operational gas reserve in Russian UGS facilities will reach 72.842 billion cubic meters and the potential maximum capacity of the storage facilities - 858.8 million cubic meters per day," the company said on Telegram.

The company added that gas supplies to the Russian market via Gazprom's gas transportation system last year were comparable to the record-breaking season of 2021-2022.

"Gazprom ensured a reliable, uninterrupted gas supplies to Russian consumers. According to preliminary data, the total volume of gas supplied to the domestic market via the company's gas transportation system in October-March is comparable to the record-breaking level of the 2021-2022 season," the company said.

At the same time, gas exports were provided in accordance with the confirmed requests, Gazprom noted, adding that on some days in December, January and March the daily supplies of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline exceeded the daily contractual obligations.

