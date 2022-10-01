Gazprom Searching for Solutions to Make Nord Stream Pipelines Operational Again - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Gazprom is searching for solutions how to make the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines operational again, the energy giant's representative Sergey Kurplyanov said on Friday.

"We have now begun searching for possible solutions to make the Nord Stream system operational once again," Kurplyanov said during a UN Security Council meeting on the attacks of the pipelines that rendered them inoperative.