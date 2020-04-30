Gazprom Sees Gas Exports in 2020 at 166.6Bcm at $133 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters on Average

Gazprom expects gas exports to reach 166.6 billion cubic meters in 2020, with an average price of $133 per 1,000 cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said during a conference call on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Gazprom expects gas exports to reach 166.6 billion cubic meters in 2020, with an average price of $133 per 1,000 cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"Today, our basic scenario for the current year's budget is the export of 166.6 billion cubic meters, the average price is $133 per 1,000 cubic meters," he said, when asked about the expected export in 2020.

He stressed that the company might adjust this forecast as the market situation changes.

Gazprom expects gas prices in Europe and the Asia-Pacific to double or even triple several years, subject to a rapid decrease in the number of cases of coronavirus, for example, if an effective vaccine against it is created, Kirill Polous, the head of Gazprom's directorate for long-term development programs, said.

"We see that the situation with coronavirus changes weekly and has a significant impact on the global situation and on the oil and gas industry," Polous said.

"But speaking seriously about our long-term or even medium-term views, if the situation with coronavirus goes according to a V-shaped or U-shaped scenario, within a period, if an effective vaccine is developed, then we we assume that prices both in Europe and in the Asia Pacific region may increase not by a certain amount of Dollars per MBTU, but may double or even triple on the perspective of several years," he added.