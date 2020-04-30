UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Sees Gas Exports In 2020 At 166.6Bcm At $133 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters On Average

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:08 AM

Gazprom Sees Gas Exports in 2020 at 166.6Bcm at $133 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters on Average

Gazprom expects gas exports to reach 166.6 billion cubic meters in 2020, with an average price of $133 per 1,000 cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said during a conference call on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Gazprom expects gas exports to reach 166.6 billion cubic meters in 2020, with an average price of $133 per 1,000 cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"Today, our basic scenario for the current year's budget is the export of 166.6 billion cubic meters, the average price is $133 per 1,000 cubic meters," he said, when asked about the expected export in 2020.

He stressed that the company might adjust this forecast as the market situation changes.

Gazprom expects gas prices in Europe and the Asia-Pacific to double or even triple several years, subject to a rapid decrease in the number of cases of coronavirus, for example, if an effective vaccine against it is created, Kirill Polous, the head of Gazprom's directorate for long-term development programs, said.

"We see that the situation with coronavirus changes weekly and has a significant impact on the global situation and on the oil and gas industry," Polous said.

"But speaking seriously about our long-term or even medium-term views, if the situation with coronavirus goes according to a V-shaped or U-shaped scenario, within a period, if an effective vaccine is developed, then we we assume that prices both in Europe and in the Asia Pacific region may increase not by a certain amount of Dollars per MBTU, but may double or even triple on the perspective of several years," he added.

Related Topics

Exports Europe Budget Company Oil Price May Gas 2020 Market Industry Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

56 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.