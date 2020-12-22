UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Sees Gas Exports to Europe of 183Bcm at $170 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in 2021

Russia's Gazprom sees gas exports to Europe at 183 billion cubic meters next year at an average price of $170 per 1,000 cubic meters, being moderately optimistic, the company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia's Gazprom sees gas exports to Europe at 183 billion cubic meters next year at an average price of $170 per 1,000 cubic meters, being moderately optimistic, the company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said.

"When working on the budget, we proceeded from the principle of moderate optimism, according to which the global gas market will gradually emerge from the 'perfect storm' scenario observed this year," Sadygov said in an interview with a corporate magazine.

"In the budget for 2021, we have included a moderate increase in gas exports to the European market to 183 billion cubic meters, which is more than 13 billion cubic meters higher than this year's budget," he added.

In November, the head of the Gazprom Export department, Andrey Zotov, said that Gazprom expected the volume of gas exports to Europe in 2020 in the range from 171-172 billion cubic meters.

