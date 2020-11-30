UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Sees Reason for Gas Exports to Europe to Grow 'to More Common Levels' - Official

Gazprom sees reason to expect further growth in gas exports to Europe "to more common levels" during the fourth quarter of 2020 and through 2021, Alexey Finikov, deputy head of Gazprom's financial and economic department, said during a conference call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Gazprom sees reason to expect further growth in gas exports to Europe "to more common levels" during the fourth quarter of 2020 and through 2021, Alexey Finikov, deputy head of Gazprom's financial and economic department, said during a conference call.

"The positive dynamics in the gas market that we have been observing in Europe in recent months gives us reason to expect a further recovery in the export to Europe to more usual levels during the fourth quarter and the whole next year," Finikov said.

Gazprom's share in the European gas market increased to 34 percent in the third quarter, Finikov added.

The company expects to export 171-172 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2020 at $128-$130 per 1,000 cubic meters, Gazprom Export's department head Alexey Zotov said.

