Gazprom Sends Official Notice to Contractors Regarding New Gas Payment Procedure in Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia's energy giant Gazprom announced on Friday that it starts sending official notifications to contractors about the new procedure for paying for gas in rubles.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the procedure for the fulfillment of obligations to Russian natural gas suppliers by foreign buyers, which stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in unfriendly countries must be settled in rubles.

"Gazprom, as a Russian company, unconditionally and fully complies with the requirements of Russian legislation. Notifications about the new procedure for settlements in Russian rubles are officially sent to counterparties today. Gazprom is a responsible partner and continues to reliably export gas to consumers," the company wroter on Telegram.