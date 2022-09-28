UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Should Take Part In Investigation Of Situation With Nord Stream As Owner - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom should take part in the investigation of the situation with the Nord Stream gas pipelines, as their owner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The pipeline has an owner, and Gazprom is related to the property, so, of course, it is impossible (to conduct an investigation) without it.

It is not ownerless, this pipe," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia would insist on being allowed to investigate the emergency.

