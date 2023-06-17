ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia's energy giant Gazprom and Slovenia's Comita Group of Companies have discussed cooperation in the field of science and technology, the Russian company said on Friday.

"The parties discussed current and prospective issues pertaining to the cooperation between the companies, including those in the area of science and technology," the statement said.

The discussion took place during a working meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and the leaders of the Comita group of companies, President Danilo Durakovic and Chairman of the board of Directors Nebojsa Jankovic, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.