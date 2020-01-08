Gazprom Supplied 24 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to Turkey in 2019 - Putin

(@imziishan)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom supplied 24 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"Last year, 24 billion cubic meters of gas was delivered to Turkish partners," Putin said.