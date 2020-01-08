UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Supplied 24 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas To Turkey In 2019 - Putin

Gazprom Supplied 24 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to Turkey in 2019 - Putin

Russian energy giant Gazprom supplied 24 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom supplied 24 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"Last year, 24 billion cubic meters of gas was delivered to Turkish partners," Putin said.

