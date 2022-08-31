MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Gazprom decided to suspend supplies to France's Engie due to non-payment for July gas deliveries in full, the Russian company said on Tuesday.

Engie said earlier on Tuesday that Gazprom had notified it that gas supplies would be cut from August 30 due to disagreements over some contracts.

"Gazprom has suspended gas supplies to Engie (France) due to non-payment for July supplies in full," the Russian company said on Telegram.

It is explained that as of the end of the business day on August 30, Gazprom Export LLC had not received payments in full for the gas supplied by Engie in July under existing contracts.

According to the decree of the Russian president of March 31, 2022, further gas supplies to a foreign buyer are prohibited if the payment for fuel has not been made in full within the contractual payment period.

"In this regard, Gazprom Export has notified Engie of a complete suspension of gas supplies starting from September 1, 2022, until the receipt of funds for the supplied gas in full," Gazprom concluded.