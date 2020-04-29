UrduPoint.com
Gazprom To Cut Capex In 2020, Including By Postponement Of Some Projects - Top Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Gazprom to Cut Capex in 2020, Including by Postponement of Some Projects - Top Manager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Gazprom will reduce capital expenditures this year, including by transferring a number of projects to subsequent years, the head of the company's financial department Alexander Ivannikov said on Wednesday during a phone conference.

"With regard to capital expenditures ...

we are not talking about adjusting the budget, we are talking about the fact that as a reaction to the current situation, we have reduced funding limits this year," Ivannikov said.

The budget will be finalized after the first half of the year, he added.

"In principle, yes," Ivannikov said when asked whether the capex would be reduced by transferring part of the company's projects from 2020 to subsequent ones.

