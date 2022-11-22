Gazprom to Cut Deliveries to Moldova Via Ukraine If Imbalance in Gas Transmission Persists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) On November 28, Gazprom will begin to reduce gas deliveries Ukraine, if the imbalance in gas transit to Moldova persists, the company said.

"If the transit imbalance via Ukraine for Moldovan consumers persists, on November 28, from 10:00, Gazprom will begin to reduce gas supply to the Sudzha gas measuring station for transit via Ukraine in the amount of a daily underdelivery," Gazprom said on Telegram.

It is noted that as of November 22, Gazprom's supplies to Sudzha for transit via Ukraine amounted to 42.9 million cubic meters per day.