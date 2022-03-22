UrduPoint.com

Gazprom To Develop Corporate Climate Strategy For Period Up To 2050

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Gazprom to Develop Corporate Climate Strategy for Period Up to 2050

Russia's energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday its plans to develop a climate strategy for 2050, promising to introduce it next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia's energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday its plans to develop a climate strategy for 2050, promising to introduce it next year.

"The board of Directors tasked the Management Committee with developing the Climate Strategy of Gazprom up to 2050 and submitting the document for consideration in 2023," the energy giant said in a statement.

The company noted its efforts in the area of low-carbon development, in line with Russia's 2050 Strategy of Social and Economic Development with Low Greenhouse Gas Emission.

"Gazprom is working on sustainable development scenarios that define long-term target indicators and strategic approaches aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The work is carried out with due consideration of the specifics and the operating conditions of the national economy, the Company's Primary objectives, and the trend of low-carbon development. These scenarios will be used as the basis for the development of the Company's Climate Strategy," the statement read.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country must secure carbon neutrality by 2060.

