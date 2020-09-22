Gazprom to Invest $72.1 Million in Khabarovsk Territory Gas Supply Program Until 2025

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Acting Governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev and energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller signed a new program for the development of gas supply to the region until 2025, and Gazprom is set to invest more than $70 million, the regional government said.

"The document spells out the areas of interaction between the region and the company in 2021-2025. The signing ceremony was held via video conference," the government said.

Gazprom is expected to invest some 5.49 billion rubles ($72.1 million) in the program during the period, which is more than three times more than in 2016-2020.