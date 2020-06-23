UrduPoint.com
Gazprom To Place 7-Year Dollar-Denominated Eurobonds With 3% Yield - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Gazprom will place seven-year Eurobonds denominated in dollars with a yield of 3 percent per annum, a source in financial circles told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Gazprom will place seven-year Eurobonds denominated in Dollars with a yield of 3 percent per annum, a source in financial circles told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The demand for securities on the final benchmark yield exceeds $1.9 billion, he said.

The company collects bids for Eurobonds maturing in June 2027 on Tuesday. The initial benchmark yield was 3.25-3.

375 percent per annum, but was then reduced to about 3.125 percent per annum.

On Monday, the company held a conference call with investors on the possible placement of Eurobonds. The organizers are Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, Banca IMI, Natixis and VTB Capital.

Gazprom previously approached international borrowing market in April of this year, placing Eurobonds maturing in April 2025 in the amount of 1 billion Euros with a yield of 2.95 percent per annum.

