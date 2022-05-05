UrduPoint.com

Gazprom To Use Nord Stream 2 Capacities To Develop Gas Supply To North-West Of Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Gazprom to Use Nord Stream 2 Capacities to Develop Gas Supply to North-West of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Thursday its decision to use excess Russian land capacities of the Nord Stream 2 project to develop gas supply to the country's north-west due to the downtime of the offshore part of the gas pipeline.

"Due to the fact that the Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline is currently not in use, and taking into account the implementation of the gas supply and gasification program for consumers in the northwestern region, Gazprom decided to use the excess Russian onshore gas transmission capacity of the Nord Stream 2 project for the development of gas supply to the regions of Russia's north-west," the company wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Company Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.