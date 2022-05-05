Gazprom to Use Nord Stream 2 Capacities to Develop Gas Supply to North-West of Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Thursday its decision to use excess Russian land capacities of the Nord Stream 2 project to develop gas supply to the country's north-west due to the downtime of the offshore part of the gas pipeline.

"Due to the fact that the Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline is currently not in use, and taking into account the implementation of the gas supply and gasification program for consumers in the northwestern region, Gazprom decided to use the excess Russian onshore gas transmission capacity of the Nord Stream 2 project for the development of gas supply to the regions of Russia's north-west," the company wrote on Telegram.