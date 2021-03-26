UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:00 PM

Gazprom Top Official Assures Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Will Be Completed in 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe will be completed this year, as it is already up to 92 percent ready, Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom's board of directors, said on Friday.

"Energetic effort is being made, there is not much left, I believe it is 90-92 percent [ready]," Zubkov told reporters, assuring that the pipeline will be "certainly completed this year."

