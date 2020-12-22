UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom, Wintershall Dea To Attract Project Financing To Develop Urengoy's Achimov Blocks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:53 PM

Gazprom, Wintershall Dea to Attract Project Financing to Develop Urengoy's Achimov Blocks

Russia's Gazprom and Germany's Wintershall Dea are planning to attract project financing for a project to develop blocks 4A and 5A of the Achimov deposits on the Urengoyskoye field, the Russian company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said in an interview with a corporate magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia's Gazprom and Germany's Wintershall Dea are planning to attract project financing for a project to develop blocks 4A and 5A of the Achimov deposits on the Urengoyskoye field, the Russian company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said in an interview with a corporate magazine.

"The work on attracting project financing for the joint project company with Wintershall Dea, Achim Development LLC, which develops sections 4A and 5A of the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye field, is in advanced stage.

Currently, a strategy for attracting long-term project financing for the company, target dates and volumes of such financing is being developed and agreed with the German partner," Sadygov said.

Achim Development operates blocks 4A and 5A of Urengoy's Achimov deposits, the most promising deposits of gas condensate. Their reserves in the territory operated by Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy alone exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas and 400 million tons of condensate (C1). First significant volumes of gas from the project are expected in 2021.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Top US Health Officials Receive Moderna's COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs ' ..

4 minutes ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

24 minutes ago

Group of German Lawmakers Speaks Out Against Assan ..

4 minutes ago

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions o ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.