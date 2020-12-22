Russia's Gazprom and Germany's Wintershall Dea are planning to attract project financing for a project to develop blocks 4A and 5A of the Achimov deposits on the Urengoyskoye field, the Russian company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said in an interview with a corporate magazine

"The work on attracting project financing for the joint project company with Wintershall Dea, Achim Development LLC, which develops sections 4A and 5A of the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye field, is in advanced stage.

Currently, a strategy for attracting long-term project financing for the company, target dates and volumes of such financing is being developed and agreed with the German partner," Sadygov said.

Achim Development operates blocks 4A and 5A of Urengoy's Achimov deposits, the most promising deposits of gas condensate. Their reserves in the territory operated by Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy alone exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas and 400 million tons of condensate (C1). First significant volumes of gas from the project are expected in 2021.