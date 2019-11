Gazprombank's net profit for January-September 2019, calculated to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), has increased by 52 percent to 63.1 billion rubles ($982.5 million), the credit institution said in a press release Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Gazprombank's net profit for January-September 2019 , calculated to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), has increased by 52 percent to 63.1 billion rubles ($982.5 million ), the credit institution said in a press release Friday.

"For the [first] 9 months of 2019, the net profit of the group amounted to 63.1 billion rubles," it said.