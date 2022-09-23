MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian energy company Gazpromneft said on Friday that it had refueled a ship with liquefied natural gas for the first time, under an agreement with Russian shipping company Sovcomflot.

"Gazpromneft LNG bunkering tanker Dmitry Mendeleev performed the first refueling of a ship with liquefied natural gas in Russia. Bunkering of the ice-class tanker Prospekt Koroleva took place in the Gulf of Finland as part of an agreement between Gazpromneft and Sovcomflot to expand the use of marine fuels with a low carbon footprint," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, from September 2022, small-tonnage transportation and bunkering of LNG in the ports of the Baltic Sea will be carried out by the only tanker vessel of its class in Russia, Dmitry Mendeleev.

The vessel is capable of carrying up to 5,800 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, the company said.

This event kickstarts the development of a new fuel segment in the Russian shipping industry, the statement added.