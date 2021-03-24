MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia's energy giant, Gazprom, announced on Wednesday that it had reached a 14-percent reduction in its carbon footprint in 2020, which amounts to 16 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"In 2020, Gazprom implemented all planned environmental protection measures and achieved corporate green goals ... In 2020, the company cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 16 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, which is a 14-percent decrease compared to 2019," the company stated in a press release.

According to Gazprom, the result was achieved through the integration of the latest gas conservation technologies in repair works, the modernization of compressor stations and the optimization of the use of energy resources.

Energy conservation measures allowed the company to significantly improve its efficiency, the press release stated. As such, in 2020, Gazprom saved 3.92 million tonnes of standard fuel with a total worth of 13.77 billion rubles (over $170 million).

In order to further reduce emissions, the company also routinely conducts in-line flaw detection procedures in its gas pipelines, examines their technical conditions and monitors methane emissions into the atmosphere using helicopters and drones with laser detectors.

Gazprom's green efforts have been acknowledged by the international expert community. In 2020, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft ranked the highest among Russian energy companies in the Carbon Disclosure Project.