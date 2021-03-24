UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom's Carbon Emissions Down By 14% In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gazprom's Carbon Emissions Down by 14% in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia's energy giant, Gazprom, announced on Wednesday that it had reached a 14-percent reduction in its carbon footprint in 2020, which amounts to 16 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"In 2020, Gazprom implemented all planned environmental protection measures and achieved corporate green goals ... In 2020, the company cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 16 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, which is a 14-percent decrease compared to 2019," the company stated in a press release.

According to Gazprom, the result was achieved through the integration of the latest gas conservation technologies in repair works, the modernization of compressor stations and the optimization of the use of energy resources.

Energy conservation measures allowed the company to significantly improve its efficiency, the press release stated. As such, in 2020, Gazprom saved 3.92 million tonnes of standard fuel with a total worth of 13.77 billion rubles (over $170 million).

In order to further reduce emissions, the company also routinely conducts in-line flaw detection procedures in its gas pipelines, examines their technical conditions and monitors methane emissions into the atmosphere using helicopters and drones with laser detectors.

Gazprom's green efforts have been acknowledged by the international expert community. In 2020, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft ranked the highest among Russian energy companies in the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas 2019 2020 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

18 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

25 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

39 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

48 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.