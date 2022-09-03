(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Siemens Energy believes that the conclusion of Gazprom is not a technical reason for suspending the operation of Nord Stream, a company spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

On Friday, Gazprom said that it had received a warning from Rostekhnadzor about an oil leak the only remaining working engine for the pipeline, and it had been completely stopped until the issues were eliminated.

"As a turbine manufacturer, we can only state that such a conclusion is not a technical reason for stopping operation. Such leaks usually do not affect the operation of the turbine and can be repaired on site.

This is a routine maintenance procedure. In the past, the occurrence of such leaks also did not lead to a stop in production," the spokesman said, answering about the possible timing of fixing technical problems.

At the same time, Siemens believes that there are enough additional turbines at the Portovaya compressor station for the operation of Nord Stream.

Currently, Siemens Energy does not have a contract to carry out repairs at Nord Stream, but the company is ready for them, the spokesman said.

Siemens Energy has taken note of Gazprom's message about malfunctions and the shutdown of Nord Stream, he added.