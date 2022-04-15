UrduPoint.com

Gazprom's Exports To Non-CIS Down 26.4% Y/Y To 44.6Bcm In First 3.5 Months 2022 - Company

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Gazprom's Exports to Non-CIS Down 26.4% Y/Y to 44.6Bcm in First 3.5 Months 2022 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 26.4% year-on-year to 44.6 billion cubic meters in the first three and a half months of 2022, the company said.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 44.6 billion cubic meters, which is 26.

4% (16 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom continues to supply gas according to consumer requests in full compliance with contractual obligations," it said on Telegram.

Russian gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continue to grow under a long-term contract with Chinese company CNPC, Gazprom said.

Related Topics

Exports China Company Same Gas Billion

Recent Stories

S.Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers search f ..

S.Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers search for missing

10 minutes ago
 South Korea to Lift COVID-19 Quarantine in May - H ..

South Korea to Lift COVID-19 Quarantine in May - Health Authorities

10 minutes ago
 DC visits wheat procurement centre

DC visits wheat procurement centre

10 minutes ago
 ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

32 minutes ago
 Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP ..

Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP

32 minutes ago
 Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of ..

Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of 4 MPAs

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.