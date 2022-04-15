MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 26.4% year-on-year to 44.6 billion cubic meters in the first three and a half months of 2022, the company said.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 44.6 billion cubic meters, which is 26.

4% (16 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom continues to supply gas according to consumer requests in full compliance with contractual obligations," it said on Telegram.

Russian gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continue to grow under a long-term contract with Chinese company CNPC, Gazprom said.