Gazprom's Exports To Non-CIS Down 41.4% To 89.3Bcm Of Gas In 9.5M 2022 - Company

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Gazprom's Exports to Non-CIS Down 41.4% to 89.3Bcm of Gas in 9.5M 2022 - Company

Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic meters i9n the period from January 1 to October 15, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic meters i9n the period from January 1 to October 15, the company said.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 89.3 billion cubic meters, which is 41.4% (63 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company said on Telegram.

