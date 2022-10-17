Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic meters i9n the period from January 1 to October 15, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic meters i9n the period from January 1 to October 15, the company said.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 89.3 billion cubic meters, which is 41.4% (63 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company said on Telegram.