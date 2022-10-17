Gazprom's Exports To Non-CIS Down 41.4% To 89.3Bcm Of Gas In 9.5M 2022 - Company
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 07:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic meters i9n the period from January 1 to October 15, the company said.
