Gazprom's Gas Deliveries To Europe Close To Record This Year - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Gazprom's Gas Deliveries to Europe Close to Record This Year - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom is set to deliver a record volume of gas to Europe this year, the company is ready to provide additional volumes under the contracts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, Gazprom is in constant contact with its counterparties in Europe. We are close now, and Gazprom is close to record volumes of gas supplies to Europe this year, that is, all permissible excess is provided by Gazprom within the framework of existing contracts. As for negotiations for the future, to be honest, I don't know, I recommend contacting the corporation," Peskov told reporters.

