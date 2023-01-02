(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom's exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union amounted to 100.9 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, down by 45.5% year-on-year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Monday.

"Gazprom supplied 100.

9 billion cubic meters of gas to non-CIS countries," Miller said in a statement, published by the company in Telegram.

Gazprom's exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union in 2021 amounted to 185.1 billion cubic meters of gas. Therefore, the company reduced gas supplies by 84.2 billion cubic meters, or 45.5%, over the year.