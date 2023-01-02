UrduPoint.com

Gazprom's Gas Production Down By 20% To 412.6Bln Cubic Meters In 2022 - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Gazprom's Gas Production Down by 20% to 412.6Bln Cubic Meters in 2022 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom produced 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022, down by 20% year-on-year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Monday.

"As for gas production, it amounted to 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022," Miller said in a statement, published by the company in Telegram.

In 2021, Gazprom produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas, which was the best figure in the last 13 years.

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas Best Billion

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

10 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

52 minutes ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

57 minutes ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

59 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

1 hour ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.