MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom produced 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022, down by 20% year-on-year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Monday.

"As for gas production, it amounted to 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022," Miller said in a statement, published by the company in Telegram.

In 2021, Gazprom produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas, which was the best figure in the last 13 years.